Photo by Jon Ann Cruver

Even before the pandemic, there was a local tradition of painting rocks and placing them in public greenspaces around Shoreline. Even before the pandemic, there was a local tradition of painting rocks and placing them in public greenspaces around Shoreline.





With the pandemic and people walking more, the painted rocks became very popular.





If you found one, you had the option to leave it in place or move it to a different spot to surprise someone else. And of course you were welcome to create your own painted rock and leave it.