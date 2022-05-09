North King County State of Affordable Housing Wednesday noon to 1pm









This event will provide a snapshot of the landscape in NKC, with brief presentations from city council members and staff from Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline. There will be an opportunity for Q / A and information for becoming more involved in your city!



Event: North King County State of Affordable Housing

Date: Wednesday, May 11th

Time: noon to 1 p.m.

Where: online via Zoom

Register Here:

Join us on Wednesday May 11, 2022 as we celebrate the work North King County (NKC) cities are doing to create more options for affordable housing.