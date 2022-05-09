North King County State of Affordable Housing Wednesday noon to 1pm

Monday, May 9, 2022


Join us on Wednesday May 11, 2022 as we celebrate the work North King County (NKC) cities are doing to create more options for affordable housing.

This event will provide a snapshot of the landscape in NKC, with brief presentations from city council members and staff from Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline. There will be an opportunity for Q / A and information for becoming more involved in your city!

Event: North King County State of Affordable Housing
Date: Wednesday, May 11th
Time: noon to 1 p.m.
Where: online via Zoom
Register Here:

