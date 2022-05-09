Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066
Monday, May 9, 2022
In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, please join us for a film screening of Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066, by Jon Osaki. Watch the trailer
Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 6:30-8:00pm
Shoreline Community College Theater
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Parking is free—follow signs to "Theater"
A short panel discussion by Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) Seattle chapter members will follow the film. Event questions? Contact equity@shorelineschools.org
Learn more about Alternative Facts
