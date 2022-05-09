Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066

Monday, May 9, 2022

In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, please join us for a film screening of Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066, by Jon Osaki. Watch the trailer

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 6:30-8:00pm
Shoreline Community College Theater
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Parking is free—follow signs to "Theater"

A short panel discussion by Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) Seattle chapter members will follow the film. Event questions? Contact equity@shorelineschools.org

Learn more about Alternative Facts



Posted by DKH at 3:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  