Mother's Day at the Market
Sunday, May 8, 2022
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.opens for the season on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2022 and runs through the October 16, 2022 on Sundays, 10am to 2pm.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is located in front of the Professional Building at the intersection of Bothell Way and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park. There is plenty of free parking. Directions to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is organized and facilitated by staff of Third Place Commons. It is a fresh market with locally grown food, flowers, and plants, although we do host one Crafts Market each summer. For more information for crafters please visit our Information for farmers and crafters page.
Be sure to hit the market for your Mother’s Day flowers and so much more!
