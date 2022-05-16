Free in-person panel discussion: Help for Seniors and Their Families - Are you Prepared?
Monday, May 16, 2022
Northwest Neighbors Network and the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center invite you to attend an interactive discussion led by specialists in the fields of senior aging.
We all would like to live a very long, healthy life and remain independent until the end of our days. What can you do now to help prepare yourself, or someone you love, to navigate the uncertainties you may face? Come and learn with us!
Wednesday June 1, 2022 from 3:00-5:00pm
Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center
Listen to these experts:
- An Elder Law Attorney to help you understand what legal steps you may want to consider to preserve your independence for as long as possible;
- A Home Care Advisor to learn about how to identify and find qualified professionals with skills to help people stay in their homes with assistance for as long as possible.
- A Senior Housing Referral Specialist to help you understand how to explore and evaluate assisted living options, including what you can expect to pay for assisted living housing; and
- A Fiduciary who will explain what a fiduciary service does and when you may want to consider hiring an independent specialist to act as your power of attorney or personal representative in financial areas.
For more information about this event, please contact Social@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org or text or call 253-237-2848.
