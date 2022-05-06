Classes at Kruckeberg: Houseplants - Propagation by Cuttings AND Mother's Day sale this weekend

HOUSEPLANTS 101 WITH ANDREW IMHOLT | MAY 28TH, 2022 | 10:00 AM



Add some life to your living space! This workshop will lay the foundation for successfully growing houseplants. We will cover the fundamentals of working with indoor environments, selecting specimens, plant profiles, supplies, care routines, and how to identify and manage health concerns.

Register Here





PROPAGATION BY CUTTINGS WITH HEIDI KOONZ | JUNE 11TH, 2022 | 10:30 AM



Learn the skillful art of vegetative propagation by cuttings, using shrubs and herbaceous plants found throughout the Kruckeberg Garden. Learn how to make your thumbs greener, (hint hint, lots of humidity), and help round out your propagation tool belt! In this quick and comprehensive class, you will create a tray of cuttings to take home, the skills to grow them on, and a list of resources for further study. PROPAGATION BY CUTTINGS WITH HEIDI KOONZ | JUNE 11TH, 2022 | 10:30 AMLearn the skillful art of vegetative propagation by cuttings, using shrubs and herbaceous plants found throughout the Kruckeberg Garden. Learn how to make your thumbs greener, (hint hint, lots of humidity), and help round out your propagation tool belt! In this quick and comprehensive class, you will create a tray of cuttings to take home, the skills to grow them on, and a list of resources for further study.



Our instructor is one of our own staff horticulturists, Heidi Koonz. Heidi has been working at the garden since 2003, before it became a public garden. With a background in horticulture and landscape design, she earned an Associate’s degree at South Seattle College in 2002. She has a keen focus on fern propagation and herbalism.



Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.

Members $25 | Non-members $35

Register Here







Our instructor is one of our own staff horticulturists, Heidi Koonz. Heidi has been working at the garden since 2003, before it became a public garden. With a background in horticulture and landscape design, she earned an Associate’s degree at South Seattle College in 2002. She has a keen focus on fern propagation and herbalism.Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.Members $25 | Non-members $35

Houseplants 101 is designed as an informative start from square one for complete beginners. It also will serve as a good refresher course for those with some experience with indoor gardening. Andrew Imholt is a Pacific Northwest local and houseplant enthusiast. With over five years of experience, his houseplant collection has grown in size and diversity. He is self-taught and enjoys the continual learning process associated with indoor gardening.Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.Members $25 | Non-members $35