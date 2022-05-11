Black clouds and pink snow

Photo copyright Mike Remarcke









Pink snow by Phyllis Johnson

Phyllis Johnson shared the photo of the pink snow.





One day the trees were covered with pink blossoms, and the next day the wind was blowing.





The pink stuff used to decorate her crabapple tree.





I heard that we got a month's worth of rain in a week. It didn't seem that bad, although it wasn't our normal drizzle.





I think the heavy rain is washing out the dirt under my sidewalk. One of these days I'll step on the wrong spot and fall to the center of the earth.













By Diane HettrickYou know the cliché - if you don't like the weather here just wait five minutes. The past few days have really illustrated that.I drove down SR 104 today. It was raining hard on the west side of the freeway and brilliant sunshine on the east side.Anyone who has lived here in the convergence zone for any length of time has had the experience of rain in the front yard and sunshine in the back.Mike Remarcke's photo is from Monday evening. It explained my weather day on Monday. Beautiful golden light intermittently outside my windows and high, solid clouds of slate blue in the treetops.