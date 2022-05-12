LFP Police planning a fun Safety Day for Kids on July 16, 2022

LFP PD getting ready to give out helmets and life vests to disabled children at the July 16 Safety Day. Photo courtesy LFPPD









Safety Day for Kids!On July 16, 2022 from 10:00am to 3:00pm, the Lake Forest Park Police Department will host a "Safety Day for Kids."This event will focus on children being safe while getting outside for biking, hiking, and water activities.There will be a bicycle obstacle course where children can learn about stop signs, crosswalks, approaching corners, as well as being considerate around other bikes and groups of people.King County Search And Rescue representatives and Lake Forest Park Police Officers will talk about outdoor and water safety, and we will give away 25 bicycle helmets and 100 lifejackets to children and adults with disabilities (on a first come first serve basis).The Fire Department and a Police K9 unit will be joining us and there will be free "safety bags" for the children.This fun event will be held in the parking lot behind the Lake Forest Park Police Department at Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.