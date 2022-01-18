The best way to read your Shoreline Area News is on the web



Email subscribers and particularly Comcast subscribers to the Shoreline Area News have experienced some recent difficulties in getting the daily editions, or not getting them on time for events.





Comcast and most other large domains and sites have added multiple layers of security in the face of greatly increasing cyber attacks. Comcast has been particularly problematic for us because it takes very little for their algorithms to identify an email as spam.





They will put it in your spam folder a couple of times but if you don't find it and take it out, it blocks the emails from ever getting to you again.





Follow.it - the product we are now using to distribute the email edition - is more than a bit random for when it picks up the articles and when it delivers them to you.





If I have a last minute article, you may or may not get it in time.





Two problems - one solution.





Create a bookmark on your web browser for the Shoreline Area News. Here's the address: https://www.ShorelineAreaNews.com





We publish first to the website, then copy the articles over to Facebook and Twitter. Follow.it picks up the stories from the web.





If you read the SAN on the web, you can pick what time you see it, and you will always see the most recent articles. There are other useful links on our webmail - Carl's Shoreline Weather, links to medical offices, and community organizations. Tabs across the top take you to articles in the most commonly used categories.





There's a long list of "tags" that will take you to all the stories on a particular topic. Below that is an archive of every article ever published.





There's a search box to help you find things with keywords - it's small but mighty.





And the web version displays well on your phone.





Each daily edition is done by 6am. New stories will appear no earlier than mid-afternoon - often after midnight.









--Diane Hettrick, Editor











