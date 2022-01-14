SPU crew makes quick work of replacing broken section of water main last weekend
Friday, January 14, 2022
|SPU crews responding to break in water main
Photo by Pam Cross
On Sunday, January 9, 2022 Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews responded to a water main break at 1st Ave NW and NW 173 Pl.
The break involved an 8-inch cast iron water main and impacted 22 customer water service lines. Some customers may have experienced a temporary decrease in water pressure or interruption in water service while crews were repairing the pipe.
Staff removed the broken piece of pipe and replaced it with a stainless steel pipe.
|Photo by Pam Cross
To learn more about how SPU maintains approximately 1,600 miles of drinking water infrastructure, please visit:
https://www.seattle.gov/utilities/neighborhood-projects/water-repair
If you discover a soft spot in the street with water bubbling up from underneath (and you live west of the freeway), call SPU 24-hour emergencies (water, sewer, or drainage), at (206) 386-1800.
