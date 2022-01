SPU crew makes quick work of replacing broken section of water main last weekend

SPU crews responding to break in water main

Photo by Pam Cross

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews responded to a water main break at 1st Ave NW and NW 173 Pl.





The break involved an 8-inch cast iron water main and impacted 22 customer water service lines. Some customers may have experienced a temporary decrease in water pressure or interruption in water service while crews were repairing the pipe.



Staff removed the broken piece of pipe and replaced it with a stainless steel pipe.





Photo by Pam Cross





https://www.seattle.gov/utilities/neighborhood-projects/water-repair



To learn more about how SPU maintains approximately 1,600 miles of drinking water infrastructure, please visit:

https://www.seattle.gov/utilities/neighborhood-projects/water-repair

If you discover a soft spot in the street with water bubbling up from underneath (and you live west of the freeway), call SPU 24-hour emergencies (water, sewer, or drainage), at (206) 386-1800