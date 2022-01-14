Clouds at Paramount Open Space
Friday, January 14, 2022
The setting sun reflected on the underside of rain clouds with a sherbet-colored glow. Paramount Open Space is a Shoreline city park at 946 NE 147th St, Shoreline, WA 98155. It runs from NE 145th to NE 152nd. It is a natural area, heavily forested, with wetlands, and a walking trail.
It is close but not connected to Paramount Park, which is school district property used under an interlocal agreement by the City of Shoreline as a large family park.
