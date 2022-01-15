Notes from Shoreline council meeting January 10, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Notes by Pam Cross
The remote meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Mayor Scully. All Councilmembers were present.
Proclamation
I, Keith Scully, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, do hereby proclaim January 17, 2022 as MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY and encourage all residents to work to end racism and fight for justice for all.
Approval of the Agenda
Agenda approved by unanimous consent.
Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry
COVID-19 Update
As we all know by now, the extremely transmissible omicron variant continues to increase the number of cases higher than at any other point in the pandemic.
Proposition 1
A levy is a local property tax that provides funds to enhance educational programs, support services and resources that are not provided by the State. This equals about 20% of the Shoreline SD annual operating budget. These and the expiring are 4-year levies.
Individual property owners may use the King County Assessors link https://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/Tax to estimate the impact of the proposed levy on their property taxes.
Staff is asking if Council wants to take a position on these levies. If the Council does, then a resolution would be prepared and presented by staff at a Council meeting where there would be an opportunity for public comment.
DISCUSSION
What justifies the increase in the levy amount for Prop 1?
Council extended thanks to the School District for doing what they have been able to do to make Shoreline one great place to live. It’s never enough money to give the citizens everything that they want.
Discussion of adding support for these levies to the next Action agenda. Council is interested but is there enough time to do it before the ballot?
Staff will prepare a presentation.
8(b) QUASI-JUDICIAL: Discussion of Ordinance No. 953 – Amending the Zoning Map at 808, 812, 820, and 826 N 145th Street From Residential 12-units Per Acre (R-12) to Neighborhood Business (NB) (PLN21-0117)
This is a quasi-judicial item for which the Council does not take public comment
Steven Szafran, AICP, Senior Planner
The Applicant proposes to rezone four parcels located at 808, 812, 820, and 820 N 145th St from R-12 to NB (Neighborhood-Business). The applicant is asking for a rezone of four parcels to develop higher-density housing and/or a mixed-use development with commercial uses on the ground-floor. Rezoning this parcel to NB is consistent, if not less intensive, with other similarly situated properties abutting N.145th St and commercial zoning in the City of Seattle on the south side of N 145th St. There is no planned development at this time.
Mayor Scully introduces Fairness Checklist to Councilmembers
DISCUSSION
When driving in the area, you can see that the current occupancy/zoning (single family homes) is inconsistent with the rest of the area. The current homes are older with large backyards that have townhomes behind them. New construction will be a big improvement to the neighborhood.
Has rezoning of this vicinity taken place before?
Parking is a concern because there’s no easy access. What kind of parking is required for multi-family occupancy? The general ratio is .75 stalls per unit for single occupancy units. So they would have to start there. After that they could apply for parking reductions due to the proximity of transit.
Is left turn to go eastbound to Aurora going to be a problem? Especially with a large number of units.
In the discussion of criteria, you stated that safety/welfare etc would not be detrimental to the community. What matrix is the basis for this?
Would like this as an Action item because of whether commercial or residential or combination is preferred. It would be an opportunity to get new information.
We are supposed to make our decision on what’s in the record, not on what might be built.
Meeting adjourned.
Testing capacity has become strained. Don’t go to emergency rooms for testing because this impedes their ability to care for those with medical emergencies.
Public Reminders
A public hearing before the Hearing Examiner will be held Tuesday, January 18 at 7:00pm regarding a Preliminary Formal Subdivision Application PLN20-0138
The Planning Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, January 20 at 7:00pm
In recognition of Marine Luther King, Jr. Day, City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan 17 and there will be no Council meeting. The next Council meeting will be Monday, Jan 24 at 7:00pm.
More information is available at shorelinewa.gov/calendar
Ms. Tarry introduces :
A public hearing before the Hearing Examiner will be held Tuesday, January 18 at 7:00pm regarding a Preliminary Formal Subdivision Application PLN20-0138
The Planning Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, January 20 at 7:00pm
In recognition of Marine Luther King, Jr. Day, City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan 17 and there will be no Council meeting. The next Council meeting will be Monday, Jan 24 at 7:00pm.
More information is available at shorelinewa.gov/calendar
Ms. Tarry introduces :
Presentation by Randy Witt, Public Works Director
City of Shoreline APWA* Reaccreditation received October 18, 2021.
*The American Public Works Association is a nonprofit, professional association of public works agencies, private companies, and individuals dedicated to promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge.
We are really proud of this nationally recognized achievement. It’s our second accreditation (or first re-accreditation, if you prefer).
Although the focus is on public works, it is a citywide effort.
Mr. Witt introduces:
Tina Nelson, member of Board of Directors of APWA.
APWA was formed in 1937. It is an international organization with more than 30,000 members. It is headquartered in Kansas City and has an office in Washington D.C., and 63 chapters with 97 branches throughout North America. In Washington State, we have one chapter that is one of the largest, very active chapters in the organization with about 1,500 members.
The APWA Accreditation program recognizes public works agencies that go beyond the requirements of the management practices established nationally in the public works industry, as contained in the APWA Public Works Management Practices Manual. The Accreditation designation indicates that the agency met all applicable Accreditation documentation and practices over time. Typically agencies may take several years to achieve this prestigious award bestowed by the National APWA and reviewed by a team of public works professionals throughout the country. (washington.apwa.net)
Council Reports
CM Mork attended the first meeting of the Regional Water Council. It’s part of the SCA (Sound Cities Association) this term. They elected the Chair and Vice Chair and will be moving forward with discussions of wastewater and stormwater issues.
Mayor Scully attended the North End Mayors meeting which was an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas.
The Mayor also asked Councilmembers if they would be willing to serve on a Planning Commission interview process to replace vacancies.
Public Comments
Jackie Kurle, Shoreline
I encourage maximum transparency of the operation of the enhanced shelter for the benefit of both residents and neighbors. I understand things are operating fairly smoothly and I hope for its success. I would like to see a public updated report on shelter operations.
Tom McCormick, Shoreline
Saltwater Park is bigger than we thought. Originally 32 acres, beach and tidelands not previously known have added another 10 acres. This is all owned by the City. There is one parcel that is not. It is a privately owned 2.5 acres at the end of Apple Tree Lane (27th Ave NW), and valued at $107,000. The City should purchase this. It is an unbuildable beach parcel. The Comprehensive Plan calls for additional public beach access.
Approval of the Consent Calendar
Consent Calendar approved unanimously 7-0.
Study Items
8(a) Discussion of Shoreline School District Ballot Proposition No. 1 – Replacement of Expiring Levy for Educational Programs and Operations and Proposition No. 2 – Replacement of Expiring Capital Levy for Technology Improvement and Support
Christina Arcidy, Management Analyst
These ballots have been placed by the Shoreline School District and are both replacement levies. This will be a factual presentation by:
Dr. Susana Reyes, Shoreline SD Superintendent
(Note: the power point presentation and additional information is available at ShorelineSchools.org )
What’s the difference between a Levy and a Bond?
