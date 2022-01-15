Notes from Shoreline council meeting January 10, 2022

Reply: all areas around there were zoned commercial since City incorporation. For some reason, these parcels were skipped over.

Reply: Yes, I believe you are correct. Public Works would make the determination whether it would have to be right-turn only or an option to exit on, say, Whitman.

These items can be addressed when we get a project proposal.

Reply: When we look at this criteria, generally we look at what zone could accommodate those uses. For example, if someone wanted industrial type zoning, that would be detrimental to a park or residential area. A neighborhood business zone is consistent with what’s already there.

Reply by Margaret King, City Attorney: This is a closed record meeting so nothing new can be added to the information currently before Council.

Reply by Margaret King, City Attorney: correct. It’s the zoning that you are looking at.

No ex parte communications.DISCUSSIONWhen driving in the area, you can see that the current occupancy/zoning (single family homes) is inconsistent with the rest of the area. The current homes are older with large backyards that have townhomes behind them. New construction will be a big improvement to the neighborhood.Has rezoning of this vicinity taken place before?Some of these type of things are left over from what King County did at some point in the past. It probably made a lot of sense at the time.Parking is a concern because there’s no easy access. What kind of parking is required for multi-family occupancy? The general ratio is .75 stalls per unit for single occupancy units. So they would have to start there. After that they could apply for parking reductions due to the proximity of transit.Is left turn to go eastbound to Aurora going to be a problem? Especially with a large number of units.In the discussion of criteria, you stated that safety/welfare etc would not be detrimental to the community. What matrix is the basis for this?This item is scheduled to come back as Consent. Anyone object?Would like this as an Action item because of whether commercial or residential or combination is preferred. It would be an opportunity to get new information.We are supposed to make our decision on what’s in the record, not on what might be built.Council agrees to return on consent calendar.