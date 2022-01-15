Jobs: Shoreline Community College has two new openings

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following positions:

Program Coordinator – Gender Equity Center
Date of first consideration: February 13, 2022
Job description and application

Business Analyst
Date of first consideration: February 24, 2022
Job description and application

Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.



