Lost dog is wandering through north Shoreline

Zoe is lost in north Shoreline

Her name is Zoe and she has been away from her home in Ridgecrest since Friday, December 31, 2021. She was home alone and the owners suspect the fireworks scared her.





She is an Australian cattle dog / blue heeler.





Posts on NextDoor and other social media sites have followed her progress from Ridgecrest to North City.





Then across the freeway at 185th to the Echo Lake neighborhood and there we lose the trail.





She was last identified at 2:45pm Saturday, January 1, 2022 and was thought to be headed west on 185th.





She is microchipped but not wearing a collar. She is extremely friendly and answers to her name. She is going up to houses, napping on protected porches, and accepting food. But then she moves on before her hosts can figure out what to do with her.





Zoe at 2:45pm on Saturday on 185th west of I-5

If you live in any of the north Shoreline neighborhoods - Echo Lake, Meridian Park, North City, maybe even Hillwood or Ballinger if she was brave enough to cross busy streets - please take a look outside in the protected areas outside your house.





The owners' number is 206-939-1850. Call anytime and they will come pick her up.





If you see her, contact Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com or post on NextDoor.





--Diane Hettrick











