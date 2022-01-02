Lost dog found and is back home

Zoe is resting after her two day adventure. Photo by Ethan. Zoe, the Australian cattle dog, is back home with her owner after two nights outside. Zoe, the Australian cattle dog, is back home with her owner after two nights outside.





Zoe is home. Photo by Ethan

She spent Saturday night outside, probably taking shelter on a porch.



On Sunday morning around 9:45am a jogger in North City Park (behind North City Elementary School in the vicinity of 10th NE and NE 195th) saw what appeared to be Zoe running into someone’s back yard.



The jogger had seen several notices about Zoe and sent the location to Ethan. At the time Ethan and his mom were searching Cromwell Park, about 15 blocks away, as there had been a report Zoe was there.

"When we got to the location where the jogger saw her, we saw her footprints going into the backyard of one of the homes. When I found her she was sitting underneath a covering. She looked really scared but really happy to see me." Within 15 minutes she was back home in Ridgecrest with Ethan.

"She had a few nails that had broken down to the quick and were bleeding. She was hungry and tired but very happy to be safely home." Ethan wants everyone to know how grateful he is to the community.

"I am truly thankful and grateful to anybody who spotted her and reported it, fed her, let her sleep on their porch etc. As well as anybody in the community who went out looking for her despite not even knowing her. I’m glad to live in such a caring and helpful community. I appreciate the help thank you!"



Her owner, Ethan, went out for a few hours on New Year's Eve and when he returned, Zoe was gone. He's presuming that she was frightened by fireworks and bolted.She was out Friday night. The next day, in response to multiple posts on social media, including the Shoreline Area News, reports started coming in. She had gone north from her home in Ridgecrest and was seen near the North City station construction, Meridian Park, and 185th in Echo Lake.