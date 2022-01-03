Learn to play an instrument this year through Shoreline Community College

stock photo Is learning to play an instrument a 2022 resolution? We can help! Is learning to play an instrument a 2022 resolution? We can help!

Regardless of your level of experience, private lessons offered for piano, vocal, guitar, bass / improvisation, trumpet, saxophone, percussion, or woodwind.





Instructors accommodate all levels of ability, from beginners to advanced musicians.





Meeting dates and the length of instruction (five 60-minute lessons or ten 30-minute lessons) determined by students and the instructor between January 10 - March 25, 2022.





Space is limited so register soon!



