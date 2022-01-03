Learn to play an instrument this year through Shoreline Community College

Monday, January 3, 2022

stock photo
Is learning to play an instrument a 2022 resolution? We can help!

Regardless of your level of experience, private lessons offered for piano, vocal, guitar, bass / improvisation, trumpet, saxophone, percussion, or woodwind. 

Instructors accommodate all levels of ability, from beginners to advanced musicians. 

Meeting dates and the length of instruction (five 60-minute lessons or ten 30-minute lessons) determined by students and the instructor between January 10 - March 25, 2022.

Space is limited so register soon!

Check out the instructors and available private music lesson offerings, and register here: https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx..



Posted by DKH at 2:19 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  