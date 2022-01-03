Learn to play an instrument this year through Shoreline Community College
Monday, January 3, 2022
Regardless of your level of experience, private lessons offered for piano, vocal, guitar, bass / improvisation, trumpet, saxophone, percussion, or woodwind.
Instructors accommodate all levels of ability, from beginners to advanced musicians.
Meeting dates and the length of instruction (five 60-minute lessons or ten 30-minute lessons) determined by students and the instructor between January 10 - March 25, 2022.
Space is limited so register soon!
Check out the instructors and available private music lesson offerings, and register here: https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx..
0 comments:
Post a Comment