Jobs: Shoreline Community College recruiting for tenure track positions
Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Tenure-Track Advisor (SIP/AANAPISI)
- Tenure-Track Counselor
- Tenure-Track Instructor (ABE/ESL/GED)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (Auto-AST)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (Auto-Honda)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (Chemistry)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (Bio/Bio-Tech)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (Biology)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (Bus Admin)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (English)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (ESL)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (Music)
- TeTenure-Track Instructor (Nursing)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (Psychology)
- Tenure-Track Instructor (VCT)
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
