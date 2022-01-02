Jobs: Shoreline Community College Fiscal Specialist Supervisor
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Fiscal Specialist Supervisor
Date of first consideration: January 17, 2022
Job description and application: https://bit.ly/3JrYLEN
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
