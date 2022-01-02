Register for Winter Recreation programs starting Tuesday January 4 for Shoreline and Thursday January 6 for LFP

Sunday, January 2, 2022

The City of Shoreline has released its winter recreation guide. It was mailed to all households in the city a week ago.

Registration begins this week 
  • Tuesday January 4, 2022 at 8am for Shoreline residents
  • Thursday January 6, at 8am for Lake Forest Park residents 
  • Open registration begins Friday January 7.
Registration website

The Registration page has a new look:
  • All your past account information is there
  • You will use the same username (your email) to access your account; however, you will need to create a new password. Click "forgot password" and it will send you a link to your email to set a new password.
  • Have a question? Visit Shorelinewa.gov/recreation for more information or call 206-801-2600.
Scholarships are available

Shoreline residents can apply for scholarships:
Lake Forest Park residents
  • Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year.
  • LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to their webpage or call LFP City Hall, 206-368-5440.


