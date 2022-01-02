Register for Winter Recreation programs starting Tuesday January 4 for Shoreline and Thursday January 6 for LFP
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Registration begins this week
- Tuesday January 4, 2022 at 8am for Shoreline residents
- Thursday January 6, at 8am for Lake Forest Park residents
- Open registration begins Friday January 7.
Registration website
The Registration page has a new look:
- All your past account information is there
- You will use the same username (your email) to access your account; however, you will need to create a new password. Click "forgot password" and it will send you a link to your email to set a new password.
- Have a question? Visit Shorelinewa.gov/recreation for more information or call 206-801-2600.
Scholarships are available
Shoreline residents can apply for scholarships:
- Scholarship are available to qualifying families, as well as, those facing extenuating circumstances.
- To apply, complete the 2022 Scholarship Application.
- Submit the form along with supporting documents via email to shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov and call 206-801-2600 before you register.
- Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year.
- LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to their webpage or call LFP City Hall, 206-368-5440.
