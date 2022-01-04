Icicle contenders - new category - best photography

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

When these photos came in today, it was necessary to create a new category: Best photography.

Photo by Greg Spyridis

I thought of something like "raindrops on roses and icicles on rhodies" but it didn't scan and now I'm not sure it's a rhodie, so I'll just let you admire the photo.

Icicle at night Gustavo Glusman

Gustavo Glusman went for a night scene with his lone icicle reflecting Christmas lights.

It's snowing north and south of us but the temperatures are staying above freezing. Our icicles may soon be a thing of the past. So photograph yours while you still have them and send in the contenders!

Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 1:06 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  