Icicle contenders - new category - best photography
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
When these photos came in today, it was necessary to create a new category: Best photography.
|Photo by Greg Spyridis
I thought of something like "raindrops on roses and icicles on rhodies" but it didn't scan and now I'm not sure it's a rhodie, so I'll just let you admire the photo.
|Icicle at night Gustavo Glusman
Gustavo Glusman went for a night scene with his lone icicle reflecting Christmas lights.
It's snowing north and south of us but the temperatures are staying above freezing. Our icicles may soon be a thing of the past. So photograph yours while you still have them and send in the contenders!
Diane Hettrick
