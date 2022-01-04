Icicle contenders - new category - best photography

When these photos came in today, it was necessary to create a new category: Best photography.





Photo by Greg Spyridis

I thought of something like "raindrops on roses and icicles on rhodies" but it didn't scan and now I'm not sure it's a rhodie, so I'll just let you admire the photo.





Icicle at night Gustavo Glusman

Gustavo Glusman went for a night scene with his lone icicle reflecting Christmas lights.





It's snowing north and south of us but the temperatures are staying above freezing. Our icicles may soon be a thing of the past. So photograph yours while you still have them and send in the contenders!





Diane Hettrick











