Brief Lockout at Shorecrest, Kellogg, and Briarcrest on Tuesday

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Shorecrest is center, South Woods directly south,
Kellogg directly north, and Briarcrest three blocks east
Google map photo taken before Shorecrest and Kellogg
construction was completed.
After a report that a person with a weapon was seen in South Woods, the park directly south of Shoreline High School on 25th NE in Shoreline, the closest schools - Shorecrest High School, Kellogg Middle School, and Briarcrest Elementary were put on Lockout.

A LOCKOUT is when all exterior doors are secured and no one goes in or out, but normal operations and learning continue within the school.

Shoreline Police responded quickly and searched the area. They did not find a suspect and advised that it was safe for the schools to resume normal operations.

The Lockout was lifted after 25 minutes.



