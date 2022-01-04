ICHS to host high volume vaccine clinic in Shoreline on Thursday January 6

Paul Nguyen, ICHS Shoreline Pharmacy Supervisor, has been administering COVID-19 vaccines at the ICHS Shoreline clinic since March 2021. Photo courtesy ICHS.









One hundred and fifty vaccines are available to members of the public.



ICHS will be administering pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, as well as Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for adults.



“COVID-19 vaccines are in really high demand right now at our clinic.” says Paul Nguyen, ICHS Shoreline Pharmacy Supervisor. “So we’re trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible. "We want patients to get vaccinated. The more, the better, so we can prevent new variants and keep each other safe."



This vaccination clinic is walk-in only, with no reservations. All individuals, regardless of insurance, ICHS patient, or immigration status, are welcome. Language assistance services will be available.





ICHS Shoreline. Photo courtesy ICHS.

The clinic is located on the third floor of the Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic located at 16549 Aurora Ave N Shoreline, WA 98133





Doors open at 9:00am and go until 4:00pm or until vaccine supplies run out.





The clinic will be closed between 1:00pm – 2:00pm.



Minors must be present with a parent or legal guardian. In order for an individual to receive their booster, they must be 16 years or older and it must have been six months or longer since receiving their second dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Non-ICHS patients may walk-in on Thursdays between 9:00am – 4:00pm.

ICHS patients may walk-in Monday through Friday between 9:00am – 4:00pm.

Visit ICHS’ website to learn more.



About ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) is a nonprofit community health center providing culturally and linguistically appropriate health services to improve the wellness of King County's diverse people and communities. Since its founding in 1973, ICHS has grown from a single storefront clinic in Seattle's Chinatown-International District with deep roots in the Asian Pacific Islander community, to a regional health care provider employing more than 600 people and serving over 32,000 patients at 11 clinic locations.













