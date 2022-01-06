Help plant baby trees at Paramount Open Space on Saturday

Work Party -- Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10am-1pm

When: Saturday, January 8 from 10am to 1pm (Rain or Shine)

(Rain or Shine) Where: Paramount Open Space . Tent will be set up east of the parking lot at 946 NE 147th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155

. Tent will be set up east of the parking lot at 946 NE 147th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155 Who: Hosted by Friends of Paramount

We Provide: tools, work gloves, and cold drinks and of course, trees!.

Why: The plan will be to plant as many western hemlock seedlings as we can. These little guys will on day replace the red alder trees that are near the end of their short life span and have begun to die off.

Questions? Contact Jim at paramount.open.space@gmail.com or 206-406-9883 (cell). Please visit our calendar for additional work party dates.







Let's plant some trees!! Paramount's Christmas present was 600 two-year old western hemlock seedlings from the Washington Department of Natural Resources Webster Forest Nursery in Olympia. Now that the snow is about gone its time to get these trees in the ground!Tools and work gloves will be available for everyone. There will be plenty of drinks and snacks on hand. You just need to bring yourself so get outside, meet your neighbors, and help out your local park!