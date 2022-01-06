Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting January 10, 2022

Shoreline City Hall and Council Chamber
The Agenda for the Shoreline City Council January 10, 2022 virtual meeting includes two study items:


There is no resource or financial impact to tonight’s discussion. Individual property owners may use the King County Assessors link https://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/Tax to estimate the impact of the proposed levy on their property taxes:

8(b) QUASI-JUDICIAL: Discussion of Ordinance No. 953 – Amending the Zoning Map at 808, 812, 820, and 826 N 145th Street From Residential 12-units Per Acre (R-12) to Neighborhood Business (NB) (PLN21-0117)

The Applicant proposes to rezone four parcels located at 808, 812, 820, and 820 N145th St from R-12 to NB. The applicant is asking for a rezone of four parcels to develop higher-density housing and/or a mixed-use development with commercial uses on the ground-floor. 

Rezoning this parcel to NB is consistent, if not less intensive, with other similarly situated properties abutting N 145th Street and commercial zoning in the City of Seattle on the south side of N 145th St.

Here's everything you need to know to view or comment on council meetings. They are now streamed live on the City of Shoreline YouTube channel and available immediately for replay. https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/council-meetings

