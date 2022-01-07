Case updates January 7, 2022 - a grim milestone as deaths in state top 10,000
Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Five months after completing the Pfizer primary vaccination series,
- Six months after completing the Moderna primary vaccination series, or
- Two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
- Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means adults can get any mRNA COVID-19 vaccine available. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people ages 17 and younger.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 58,689,973 - 791,734 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 4,301,870
- Total deaths 831,729 - 1,989 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 820,232 - 14,773 new
- Total hospitalizations 47,062 - 310 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 22.1%
- Total deaths 10,004 - 30 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 216,887 - 4,921 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 22,407
- Total hospitalizations 9,495 - 62 new
- Total deaths 2,197 - 13 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 56,535 - 1,126 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 6,541
- Total hospitalizations 2,024 - 17 new
- Total deaths 533 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 4,756 - 102 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 545
- Total hospitalizations 266 - 1 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 829 - 27 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 112
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
0 comments:
Post a Comment