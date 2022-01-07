Case updates January 7, 2022 - a grim milestone as deaths in state top 10,000

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Everyone 12 and older should get a booster dose at least:
  • Five months after completing the Pfizer primary vaccination series,
  • Six months after completing the Moderna primary vaccination series, or
  • Two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
  • Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means adults can get any mRNA COVID-19 vaccine available. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people ages 17 and younger.
COVID-19 Updates

 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 58,689,973 - 791,734 new  
  • Cases in past 7 days - 4,301,870
  • Total deaths 831,729 - 1,989 new

Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 820,232 - 14,773 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 47,062 - 310 new  
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 22.1%
  • Total deaths 10,004 - 30 new    

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 216,887 -  4,921 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 22,407 
  • Total hospitalizations 9,495 -   62 new  
  • Total deaths 2,197 -  13 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 56,535  -  1,126 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 6,541
  • Total hospitalizations 2,024  -  17 new  
  • Total deaths 533  -   2 new  
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 4,756 -   102 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 545    
  • Total hospitalizations 266 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 115 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 829 - 27 new     
  • Cases in past 7 days - 112 
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


