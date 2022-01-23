Case updates January 22, 2022 -- United States exceeds 70 million cases

Sunday, January 23, 2022

COVID-19 Updates
 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 70,206,220 - 769,153 new  
  • Cases in past 7 days - 5,017,810
  • Total deaths 862,494 - 3,506 new   

Locally, hospitals are overwhelmed and begging people to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks, and do all the things they've been told to do to avoid COVID-19.

Non-essential surgeries have been postponed. The governor has called in the National Guard for a month. UW Med is using their 10 Guards to run their testing station so nurses and other medical personnel can return to the floors.

Case numbers have started to drop but 30% of state hospital beds are currently filled by COVID-19 patients, primarily those who were unvaccinated.

Washington state reports that as of January 18, 78.9% of Washingtonians 5 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.6% of people 5 and older are fully vaccinated.

Of course that means that 21% of the state population over 5 is unvaccinated. 

--Diane Hettrick



