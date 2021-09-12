Wildfire update: 647,790 acres of active uncontained fires in Washington and Oregon include Twentyfive Mile Fire



As of Sunday, September 12, 2021 there were 647,790 acres of active uncontained fires in Washington and Oregon.

New map shows the exact location of these active uncontained fires and complexes in Washington state.

There are also an exceptional amount of resources in the region. Currently, 6,325 individuals are out fighting fires.

Drone photo of the Twentyfive Mile fire at Lake Chelan

Photo from Northwest Interagency Coordination Center





The Twentyfive Mile Fire was first reported on August 15, 2021. As of September 12, the Twentyfive Mile Fire is 21,130 Acres and 41% contained.

Drone photo of Twentyfive Mile Fire from Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

The fire is expected to be fully contained by October 30, 2021.



