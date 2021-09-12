Wildfire update: 647,790 acres of active uncontained fires in Washington and Oregon include Twentyfive Mile Fire

Sunday, September 12, 2021


As of Sunday, September 12, 2021 there were 647,790 acres of active uncontained fires in Washington and Oregon.
New map shows the exact location of these active uncontained fires and complexes in Washington state.

There are also an exceptional amount of resources in the region. Currently, 6,325 individuals are out fighting fires.
Drone photo of the Twentyfive Mile fire at Lake Chelan
Photo from Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

The Twentyfive Mile Fire was first reported on August 15, 2021. As of September 12, the Twentyfive Mile Fire is 21,130 Acres and 41% contained. 
Drone photo of Twentyfive Mile Fire from Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

The fire is expected to be fully contained by October 30, 2021.

Posted by DKH at 10:47 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  