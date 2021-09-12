Detectives investigating triple shooting in North Seattle

Seattle Police detectives are investigating after three men were shot in the leg Sunday evening along Aurora Avenue.





Traffic was blocked for an hour while the shooting scene was investigated and cleared. Photo SDOT

Witnesses called 911 to report that three people were shot in a parking lot near Aurora Ave N and N 117th St at 7:35pm Sunday, September 12, 2021.





Officers arrived minutes later and found three men, all with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg. Police provided first aid to the men until Seattle Fire Department Medics arrived.





Officers spoke with the victims who were unable to describe the suspects but did say they did leave the scene in a black car.





Additional officers searched the area and located multiple shell casings and entered them into evidence.





Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have additional information to please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.



