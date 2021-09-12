Northshore Fire hosts 9/11 remembrance event

Northshore firefighters line up during the Flag Ceremonies on Sunday

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Northshore Fire department, which serves Kenmore and Lake Forest Park, held a remembrance event on Sunday, 9/11/2021 at Fire station 51 to mark the 20th anniversary of the destruction of the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York and to honor the 343 firefighters who gave their lives in an attempt to save other.





9/11 Memorial at Station 51. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

There was a flag ceremony outside of their station at 7220 NE 181st St in Kenmore





Deputy Chief McDonald spoke about their memorial.

Deputy Chief McDonald spoke about their memorial. Participants and guests were invited to view the 9/11 Memorial in their lobby.







This station has one of only 18 9/11 artifacts in the State of Washington. A section of steel girder recovered from the rubble of the WTC in New York City is dedicated to the memory of all whose lives were taken in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.