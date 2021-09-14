Ticket information for Humility : Drift dance performance and participatory event at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Photo by Ruby Townsend



Humility : Drift

September 19th 10:30am, 12pm, 1:30pm

September 24th 11:45am, 1:!5pm, 2:45pm





Audience members will move through the beach ecosystem alongside the artists, witnessing and engaging in the artists' process through gentle, guided movement.



From the artists:



We honor the Indigenous people of the Salish Sea. We honor dxʷdəwʔabš and Tulalip people, past, present, and future, who care for this beach site. We're grateful for the opportunity to learn from the brilliance of your homeland and share our experiences with others.



This project is part of our effort to reckon with our own settler and diaspora backgrounds, the practice of land acknowledgement, environmental catastrophe, and a cultural crisis of care. We want to know: Would you treat the beach differently if you were in love with it?



Important Information:



This event is 45 minutes long and traverses uneven beach terrain. It is not accessible in its current iteration. Please wear sturdy shoes and bring water, layers, and sun protection as needed. There is no seating other than the ground, rocks, and driftwood.



Gather at the "Welcoming Figure" statue right above the beach. Feel free to walk with the group for as long as you like, rest when you need, and leave when you're ready.





