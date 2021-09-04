Shorewood Select Basketball tryouts

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Shorewood basketball file photo by Wayne Pridemore

Shorewood Select Hoops is a developmental feeder program for boys who will attend Shorewood High School. 

We compete in the WESCO Youth Basketball League with 19 other feeder programs. 

Our mission is to build a Shorewood High School Basketball program that exhibits pride, continuity, character and a high expectation of achievement. 

More information available on our website: www.thunderbirdselecthoops.org

TRYOUTS for our 2021-2022 Teams
  • 8th Grade: Wednesday, September 8, 8:00-9:30pm
  • 7th Grade: Thursday, September 9, 7:00-8:30pm
  • 6th Grade: Thursday, September 9, 5:30-7:00pm
  • 5th Grade*: Monday, September 13, 5:30-7:00pm AND Thursday, September 16, 5:30 -7:00pm
*5th Graders are encouraged to attend both tryout dates, but it is not mandatory to be considered for the team.

Register for tryouts and complete waivers using this link: https://thunderbirdselecthoops.sportngin.com/register/form/768231530

Tryouts will be held at: Edmonds Church of God (ECoG) 8224 220th Street SW, Edmonds

Bring a ball, water bottle and wear a mask (required).



Posted by DKH at 6:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  