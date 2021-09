Shorewood Select Basketball tryouts

Shorewood basketball file photo by Wayne Pridemore

Shorewood Select Hoops is a developmental feeder program for boys who will attend Shorewood High School. Shorewood Select Hoops is a developmental feeder program for boys who will attend Shorewood High School.





We compete in the WESCO Youth Basketball League with 19 other feeder programs.





Our mission is to build a Shorewood High School Basketball program that exhibits pride, continuity, character and a high expectation of achievement.