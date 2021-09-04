Shorewood Select Basketball tryouts
Saturday, September 4, 2021
|Shorewood basketball file photo by Wayne Pridemore
Shorewood Select Hoops is a developmental feeder program for boys who will attend Shorewood High School.
We compete in the WESCO Youth Basketball League with 19 other feeder programs.
Our mission is to build a Shorewood High School Basketball program that exhibits pride, continuity, character and a high expectation of achievement.
More information available on our website: www.thunderbirdselecthoops.org
TRYOUTS for our 2021-2022 Teams
Register for tryouts and complete waivers using this link: https://thunderbirdselecthoops.sportngin.com/register/form/768231530
Tryouts will be held at: Edmonds Church of God (ECoG) 8224 220th Street SW, Edmonds
Bring a ball, water bottle and wear a mask (required).
- 8th Grade: Wednesday, September 8, 8:00-9:30pm
- 7th Grade: Thursday, September 9, 7:00-8:30pm
- 6th Grade: Thursday, September 9, 5:30-7:00pm
- 5th Grade*: Monday, September 13, 5:30-7:00pm AND Thursday, September 16, 5:30 -7:00pm
