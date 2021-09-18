Shoreline Walks Saturday - Southwest Shoreline

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Shoreline Walks photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! 

Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

Program participants are required to follow the current Covid-19 safety guidelines. To see current guidelines, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/covid

For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks

Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:00am NEW!!
Southwest Shoreline Walk

We’re exploring the area between Westminster Way and Aurora Ave, heading west on 145th St and walking the loop trail through Llandover woods.
  • All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
  • Walk is approximately 3.5 miles / 2 hours
  • Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills and wooded trails)
  • Meet at: Bank of America near Central Market (Aurora Square: N 155th / Westminster Way)
  • Walk Leader: Cheryl


