Shoreline Walks Saturday - Southwest Shoreline
Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Shoreline Walks photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!
Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
Program participants are required to follow the current Covid-19 safety guidelines. To see current guidelines, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/covid
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:00am NEW!!
Southwest Shoreline Walk
We’re exploring the area between Westminster Way and Aurora Ave, heading west on 145th St and walking the loop trail through Llandover woods.
- All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
- Walk is approximately 3.5 miles / 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills and wooded trails)
- Meet at: Bank of America near Central Market (Aurora Square: N 155th / Westminster Way)
- Walk Leader: Cheryl
