Shoreline Police: You can run, but probably not very well if you're wearing sandals

Hard to run in sandals

Just file that tidbit away. Just file that tidbit away.



The incident started on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00am when deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of Richmond Beach Drive in the city of Shoreline.



An unknown male had run up and tried to get into our 911 caller's vehicle while screaming for help. The male then ran off westbound as two other males gave chase.



While deputies were on the way, dispatch updated that the male being chased was a hit-and-run suspect. The other driver and his coworkers caught the suspect and detained him on the ground.



Once deputies arrived, they took the suspect into custody. In speaking with the victim, he explained that the other driver rear-ended him when he was stopped at a light. The victim was towing a trailer, which then smacked in to the rear of his truck.





Hitting a brick wall. Note sandal on ground by wheel.

Once the victim was hit, the suspect tried to flee but crashed into a brick wall. The suspect got out of his vehicle and ran off westbound on NW Richmond Beach Road. The victim and his crew ran after the suspect, where he was detained until police arrived.



A deputy questioned the suspect as to why he ran away. The suspect replied, "I was scared, I just got into a crash, wouldn't you?" Umm...no.



Deputies advised the suspect of his Miranda rights, then transported and booked him into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail on investigation of Occupied Hit and Run.



As a reminder, we don't show suspect's faces until they have been formally charged.





