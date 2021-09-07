Shoreline Police: Can you hear me now? You're wanted

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:59pm, a deputy was dispatched to a report of theft that occurred at the 17900 block of Linden Ave N in Shoreline.







Security footage shows the suspect leaving the apartment building around 4:34am on Tuesday August 24th with the stolen package, containing the $1500 phone in his hand.



If you recognize the suspect in these photos, please contact the King County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21026820.









One resident saw and moved the package inside the secured lobby area to keep the parcel safe.Sometime during that evening, the package was stolen by this man.