Shoreline Police: Can you hear me now? You're wanted

Tuesday, September 7, 2021


On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:59pm, a deputy was dispatched to a report of theft that occurred at the 17900 block of Linden Ave N in Shoreline.

The victim said he received his new phone by FedEx delivery on Monday, August 23rd. He received confirmation that the package arrived.

One resident saw and moved the package inside the secured lobby area to keep the parcel safe.

Sometime during that evening, the package was stolen by this man.


Security footage shows the suspect leaving the apartment building around 4:34am on Tuesday August 24th with the stolen package, containing the $1500 phone in his hand.

If you recognize the suspect in these photos, please contact the King County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21026820.



Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  