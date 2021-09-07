Shoreline Police: Can you hear me now? You're wanted
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:59pm, a deputy was dispatched to a report of theft that occurred at the 17900 block of Linden Ave N in Shoreline.
The victim said he received his new phone by FedEx delivery on Monday, August 23rd. He received confirmation that the package arrived.
Sometime during that evening, the package was stolen by this man.
Security footage shows the suspect leaving the apartment building around 4:34am on Tuesday August 24th with the stolen package, containing the $1500 phone in his hand.
If you recognize the suspect in these photos, please contact the King County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21026820.
