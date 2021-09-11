North end fire departments train in Shoreline on rope rescues



This week the North King County Training Consortium, which includes fire departments from Northshore, Shoreline, Bothell, and Woodinville,worked collaboratively on rope-rescue training on a Shoreline hillside. This week the North King County Training Consortium, which includes fire departments from Northshore, Shoreline, Bothell, and Woodinville,worked collaboratively on rope-rescue training on a Shoreline hillside.









In these photos, the crews are performing a tended litter over the embankment exercise.









This simulates raising an injured patient in a special basket used to carry and deliver people from a ravine safely up to an area where they can be treated and/or transported.



Photos courtesy Northshore Fire







