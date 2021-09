Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland





‘Sweet Summer’ Hydrangea has been blooming for months. When first in bloom the flowers were bright white. Over summer blossoms have taken on a delicate pinkish blush glow.Like most paniculata hydrangeas this plant was unfazed by our extremely hot temperatures the end of June.For a drought tolerant hydrangea choose a paniculata variety such as this gorgeous plant