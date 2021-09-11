Case updates September 9, 2021 - risk trends for those not fully vaccinated

Saturday, September 11, 2021

King county relative risk trends over the past 30 days
for people not fully vaccinated

Case updates September 7, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results


United States 
  • Total cases  40,703,234 - 167,638 new
  • Total deaths 654,409 - 1,727 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 534,016 - 2,722 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 33,521 - 81 new   
  • Total deaths 6,918 - 68 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 133,963 - 856 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,671 - 31 new 
  • Total deaths 1,812 -  4 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 32,856  - 219 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,652  -  8 new 
  • Total deaths 456 -  2 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,999 - 14 new
  • Total hospitalizations 232 -   3 new
  • Total deaths 107 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 438 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


