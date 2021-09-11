Case updates September 9, 2021 - risk trends for those not fully vaccinated
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Case updates September 7, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
- Total cases 40,703,234 - 167,638 new
- Total deaths 654,409 - 1,727 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 534,016 - 2,722 new
- Total hospitalizations 33,521 - 81 new
- Total deaths 6,918 - 68 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 133,963 - 856 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,671 - 31 new
- Total deaths 1,812 - 4 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 32,856 - 219 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,652 - 8 new
- Total deaths 456 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,999 - 14 new
- Total hospitalizations 232 - 3 new
- Total deaths 107 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 438 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
