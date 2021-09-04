Case updates September 2, 2021

Saturday, September 4, 2021


Case updates September 1, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results

King county has a new dashboard to tell you who is getting COVID-19
 

United States 
  • Total cases  39,668,869 - 161,387 new
  • Total deaths 643,405 - 1,514 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 515,410 - 3,248 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 60,080 - 774 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 32,236 - 565 new   
  • Total deaths 6,691 - 48 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 130,312 -  463 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,463 - 98 new 
  • Total deaths 1,776 -  4 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 32,016  - 118 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,613  -   16 new 
  • Total deaths 444 -  1 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,933 - 4 new
  • Total hospitalizations 225 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 416 - 3 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 20 -    1 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


