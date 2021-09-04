Case updates September 2, 2021
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Case updates September 1, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
King county has a new dashboard to tell you who is getting COVID-19
United States
- Total cases 39,668,869 - 161,387 new
- Total deaths 643,405 - 1,514 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 515,410 - 3,248 new
- Probable (additional) cases 60,080 - 774 new
- Total hospitalizations 32,236 - 565 new
- Total deaths 6,691 - 48 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 130,312 - 463 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,463 - 98 new
- Total deaths 1,776 - 4 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 32,016 - 118 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,613 - 16 new
- Total deaths 444 - 1 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,933 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 225 - 0 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 416 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 20 - 1 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
