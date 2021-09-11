Call to Artists

2022 ShoreLake Arts Gallery Rotating Exhibits





Deadline: October 31, 2021





Our 5-6 week rotating exhibits feature two artists with each person showing on approximately nine feet of wall space. The gallery schedule is set on a yearly basis. The gallery is also a gift shop with artist-made small works and jewelry. Applying for small works is a different process.









Artists are invited to submit the following:

Brief bio

Artist’s statement

Link to website address (if applicable)

5 digital images (as attachments only – No ZIP files) that reflect a cohesive body of work with an image list that includes title, medium, size and price

Submission Guidelines:

We show local, Pacific Northwest artists only. All work must be hand delivered – no shipped work will be accepted.

We prefer showing artists that haven’t had a show at the gallery in the past two years. All work shown in the gallery must be original, for sale and not shown in the gallery before.

Commission on sold work is 50% with a maximum commission of $80. Everything priced at $160 retail or higher has a commission of $80 per piece.

Work must be no larger than 36”x36”, including the frame.

Work does not have to be the images submitted as long as it is similar in theme, style, medium and size.

All work must be wired and ready for hanging.

We are looking for a cohesive body of work as it shows better in our smaller space. All media is considered.

is located inside, on the lower level of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park:



2022 Application Deadline: October 31, 2021



Questions: 206-588-8332 (Wed or Thurs only 12pm-5pm) or







ShoreLake Arts, a not-for-profit organization, is looking for local artists to show in 2022 at our gallery in Lake Forest Park, WA.