Call to Artists 2022 ShoreLake Arts Gallery Rotating Exhibits

Saturday, September 11, 2021


Call to Artists
2022 ShoreLake Arts Gallery Rotating Exhibits

Deadline: October 31, 2021

ShoreLake Arts, a not-for-profit organization, is looking for local artists to show in 2022 at our gallery in Lake Forest Park, WA. 

Our 5-6 week rotating exhibits feature two artists with each person showing on approximately nine feet of wall space. The gallery schedule is set on a yearly basis. The gallery is also a gift shop with artist-made small works and jewelry. Applying for small works is a different process. 

See the application on our website for more information: shorelakearts.org

Artists are invited to submit the following:
  • Brief bio
  • Artist’s statement
  • Link to website address (if applicable)
  • 5 digital images (as attachments only – No ZIP files) that reflect a cohesive body of work with an image list that includes title, medium, size and price

Please submit all of the above in one email with the images being the only attachments to: gallery@shorelakearts.org

Submission Guidelines:
  • We show local, Pacific Northwest artists only. All work must be hand delivered – no shipped work will be accepted.
  • We prefer showing artists that haven’t had a show at the gallery in the past two years. All work shown in the gallery must be original, for sale and not shown in the gallery before.
  • Commission on sold work is 50% with a maximum commission of $80. Everything priced at $160 retail or higher has a commission of $80 per piece.
  • Work must be no larger than 36”x36”, including the frame.
  • Work does not have to be the images submitted as long as it is similar in theme, style, medium and size.
  • All work must be wired and ready for hanging.
  • We are looking for a cohesive body of work as it shows better in our smaller space. All media is considered.

ShoreLake Arts Gallery is located inside, on the lower level of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park: 17171 Bothell Way NE. We encourage you to stop by and view the space.

2022 Application Deadline: October 31, 2021

Questions: 206-588-8332 (Wed or Thurs only 12pm-5pm) or gallery@shorelakearts.org



Posted by DKH at 1:38 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  