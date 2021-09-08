Adventures of an Icebreaker: Before the polar bears, there were walruses

We are following the progress of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, homeported in Puget Sound.

“Walruses off the port bow!”





As Coast Guard Cutter Healy transited through the marginal ice zone of the Chukchi Sea, the crew saw the first patches of ice during the second leg of Healy’s months-long Arctic deployment.





Perched upon the giant floating chunks of ice were several walruses serving as Arctic Ambassadors welcoming Healy’s crew north of the Arctic Circle! The walruses seemed just as curious as to what a gigantic red ship was doing in their ice field as the crew was of seeing them!











