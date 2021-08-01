Wayne's Wolves - at the Woodland Park Zoo

Wayne Pridemore usually photographs wabbits in his Shoreline backyard but when he ventures out, his interests are bit more wild.

By Wayne Pridemore

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Kaya, Doba, and Shila turned eleven years old this last April. They were born at the New York State Zoo on April 28, 2010 and joined Woodlawn Park in October of that year.





The three sisters look like their mother with white coats. It is impossible for me to tell if I'm photographing one wolf or three as they walk up and down their hillside trail.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore