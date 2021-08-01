Wayne's Wolves - at the Woodland Park Zoo
Sunday, August 1, 2021
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Wayne Pridemore usually photographs wabbits in his Shoreline backyard but when he ventures out, his interests are bit more wild.
By Wayne Pridemore
I visited Woodland Park last Wednesday to photograph my favorite exhibit, the gray wolf sisters.
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Kaya, Doba, and Shila turned eleven years old this last April. They were born at the New York State Zoo on April 28, 2010 and joined Woodlawn Park in October of that year.
The three sisters look like their mother with white coats. It is impossible for me to tell if I'm photographing one wolf or three as they walk up and down their hillside trail.
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
In the wild gray wolves have a life expectancy of about ten years but in captivity they can live from fifteen to eighteen years. The sisters can be viewed in the Northern Trail area of the zoo.
The Woodland Park Zoo is located on the Phinney ridge in north Seattle 5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
