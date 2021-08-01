Police report for Lake Forest Park July 22, 2021

June Heatmap - LFP Police - 856 incidents in June Police activity in Lake Forest Park July 22, 2021 report





June Heatmap

Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 856 incidents in June.





Behavioral issue









Suspicious subject flees police stop





Officer attempted to contact suspicious subject inside vehicle. Vehicle immediately fled, striking one vehicle, and nearly striking the officer. Officer returned to his vehicle and attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle. Vehicle refused to stop, and the officer lost sight of it. The vehicle then crashed into the yard of a residence and the driver fled on foot. A K9 track was unsuccessful. It was discovered the vehicle had recently been stolen.









A man called 911 stating his girlfriend was upstairs with a knife and he was worried about her hurting herself. Officers attempted to call her several times after it was discovered she had left the residence. Aid personnel treated the boyfriend for a cut he sustained while taking a knife from her. While officers were still on scene the girlfriend returned, still extremely upset. She admitted to choking herself with the intent to harm herself while they were arguing. Officers talked her into going to the hospital. Officers also provided her resources through our RADAR program.