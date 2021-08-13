Vaccination clinic at Shoreline Library Tuesday

Friday, August 13, 2021

Vaccine clinic at the Shoreline Library Tuesday
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be held at the Shoreline Library on August 17 and September 8, 2021.

Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA, 98117.
The clinics will take place in the lower parking lot just west of the library.

Walk-ups welcome. Registration not required.

Tuesday, August 17, 2-7pm

KCLS website event: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/611159d1874afb2f0085536f
Facebook event on the Shoreline Library page: https://www.facebook.com/events/3008751299372791/

Wednesday, September 8, 2-7pm

KCLS website event: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/611159d1874afb2f00855370
Facebook event on the Shoreline Library page: https://www.facebook.com/events/370846574650537

  • Vaccines are for Ages 12 and older.
  • Administered by Public Health-Seattle King County and their affiliates.
  • Single dose and 2-dose vaccines available.
  • On-site interpreter services.
  • The vaccine is available regardless of insurance, citizenship or immigration status.

Not sure if you’re ready to get vaccinated? Medical staff will provide information and answer questions on-site.

