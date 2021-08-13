Letter to the Editor: If you think you are having a heart attack - never drive yourself to the hospital

Friday, August 13, 2021

To the Editor:

Regarding the article, “Lesser-Known Heart Attack Warning Signs,”

Absolutely, jaw pain can be a warning sign of heart attack. However, PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE YOURSELF to the hospital if you think you are having a heart attack.

CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY. The medics are more than happy to drive you to the hospital and provide life-saving care on the way. The drive can literally kill you, or other folks on the road, and driving all the way to Bellevue could be catastrophic under the circumstances.

BTW, doctors and medics never think you are wasting their time.

This article needs a huge red flag attached to it.

Thank you to SAN for all you do for our community!

Kimberly Parker
Shoreline Fire Department



Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  