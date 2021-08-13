Letter to the Editor: If you think you are having a heart attack - never drive yourself to the hospital
Friday, August 13, 2021
Regarding the article, “Lesser-Known Heart Attack Warning Signs,”
Absolutely, jaw pain can be a warning sign of heart attack. However, PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE YOURSELF to the hospital if you think you are having a heart attack.
CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY. The medics are more than happy to drive you to the hospital and provide life-saving care on the way. The drive can literally kill you, or other folks on the road, and driving all the way to Bellevue could be catastrophic under the circumstances.
BTW, doctors and medics never think you are wasting their time.
This article needs a huge red flag attached to it.
Thank you to SAN for all you do for our community!
Kimberly Parker
Shoreline Fire Department
0 comments:
Post a Comment