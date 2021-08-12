Lesser-Known Heart Attack Warning Signs



I can’t say enough about the good treatment I got from my caregivers at Kaiser and next door at Overlake Medical Center where they wheeled me for the actual procedure and recovery.

One thing that struck me over the next couple of days was how many times I was told by my doctors and nurses that it was such a fortunate thing that I came in instead of simply toughing out the “jaw pain.”

That left me wondering: how do you know if a pain in the jaw is a sign of heart attack? Or just a pain in the jaw. The bottom line is, you don’t. It took an EKG and blood tests to determine for sure what was really happening.But that still leaves the question of how to decide when to take another painkiller and when to call the professionals? On its website, the Harvard Medical School advises that one of the questions doctors ask about this kind of pain is, “Have you had it before?” It’s the question I asked myself and the one that caused me to pick up the phone. I knew this was a type of jaw pain I had never experienced.Still, I feared that if it wasn’t a heart attack, the doctors might think I was wasting their time. Not so. Even before getting my test results, they repeatedly assured me that coming in was the right thing to do. Also, if it hadn’t been a heart attack, it easily could have been some other serious condition that needed attention.Finally, the American Heart Association notes that while chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom in both men and women, women are somewhat more likely than men to experience the lesser-known warning symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and back or jaw pain.