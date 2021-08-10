The Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion is honored to host American Gold Star Mothers, Saturday August 14 at noon
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 will host American Gold Star Mothers, Monica McNeal, Jane Hughes and Linda Swanberg at 1:30pm as they share how their American Gold Star Mothers Chapter gives back to our Veteran and Military Family Community.
Learn more about the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument to be placed in Veterans Park in Lynnwood.
There will be a BBQ lunch prior to their talk at 12 Noon. This event is open to the Public. The Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.
American Gold Star Mothers Mission
Finding strength in the fellowship of other Gold Star Mothers who strive to keep the memory of our sons and daughters alive by working to help veterans, those currently serving in the military, their families, and our communities.
