LFP City Council meetings Thursday - plastic bag ban on the agenda

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Lake Forest Park City Council

City of Lake Forest Park City Council work session 6pm Thursday, August 12, 2021. Meeting to be held virtually.

  • Update on King County Growth Targets Process
    • Discussion Leader:Steve Bennett, Planning Director

City of Lake Forest Park City Council regular meeting 7pm Thursday, August 12, 2021. Meeting to be held virtually.

Presentations
  • Update on Northshore Fire District Operations, Matt Hochstein, Northshore Firefighter
  • Update on New Police Reform Laws, Police Chief Harden

Proclamations
  • National Recovery Month
  • Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Confirmation Review –Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
  • Amy Hanegan, Position 2, partial 3-year term expires 2/28/2022

Ordinances and Resolutions
  • Ordinance 1224/Reinstating the Operation and Enforcement of Chapter 5.34 Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC), Which Restricts the Use of Plastic Bags and Noncompostable Food Service Containers, and Amending LFPMC 5.34.060 Decreasing the Pass-through Charge for Recyclable Paper Bags

Instructions on making comments and attending the meetings on pages 2 and 3 of the agenda



