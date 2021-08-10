LFP City Council meetings Thursday - plastic bag ban on the agenda
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Lake Forest Park City Council
City of Lake Forest Park City Council work session 6pm Thursday, August 12, 2021. Meeting to be held virtually.
- Update on King County Growth Targets Process
- Discussion Leader:Steve Bennett, Planning Director
City of Lake Forest Park City Council regular meeting 7pm Thursday, August 12, 2021. Meeting to be held virtually.
Presentations
- Update on Northshore Fire District Operations, Matt Hochstein, Northshore Firefighter
- Update on New Police Reform Laws, Police Chief Harden
Proclamations
- National Recovery Month
- Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Confirmation Review –Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Amy Hanegan, Position 2, partial 3-year term expires 2/28/2022
Ordinances and Resolutions
- Ordinance 1224/Reinstating the Operation and Enforcement of Chapter 5.34 Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC), Which Restricts the Use of Plastic Bags and Noncompostable Food Service Containers, and Amending LFPMC 5.34.060 Decreasing the Pass-through Charge for Recyclable Paper Bags
Instructions on making comments and attending the meetings on pages 2 and 3 of the agenda
0 comments:
Post a Comment