Sound Transit night work at the I-5 - SR 104 interchange

Sunday, August 1, 2021

SR 104 interchange
If you are planning to use I-5 exits / entrances at night, be prepared for detours all month. Notices are being issued for everything from Northgate Way to Mountlake Terrace.

Major work is planned for the I-5 / SR 104 interchange east side while the contractor sets girders for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension.

Work will be scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8pm – 4am throughout the month of August with an overnight full closure of SR 104 Thursday, August 5 and Monday August 9, 2021.

This interchange is the major access to and from north Shoreline, south Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Lake Forest Park.


