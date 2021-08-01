Northshore Fire calls 7-17 to 7-27-2021
Sunday, August 1, 2021
|Northshore Fire coverage area
Northshore Fire, which serves the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park, responded to 113 calls during the period July 17 - 27, 2021.
- 19 code enforcement inspections
- 1 sprinkler / alarm inspection
- 1 tank permit
- Responded to citizen complaint re fire hazard of dry grass in culvert
- City of Kenmore: AFA (automatic fire alarm) at St. Edward's; fire lane issues in Inglewood Village, road marking for hydrant on 181st
- Worked with cities of Kenmore and LFP to help implement food truck validation to ensure they meet regional Fire Marshal checklist
- Worked with NUD (Northshore Utility District) re 3 problem hydrants on 68tn and one on SR 522
- Attended WA State Fire Marshal webinar on tents and membrane structures
- Communication and Site visit to residents along a narrow driveway on Lakeview Lane
- Coordinated a station tour with Mary's Place
- Coordination for National Night Out events for August 3
