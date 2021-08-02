Shoreline Rotary welcomes speaker from Wonderland Child and Family Services

Liz Flores-Marcus At their Wednesday, August 4, 2021 meeting, Shoreline Rotary will welcome Liz Flores-Marcus, Chief Investment and Partnership Officer with Wonderland Child and Family Services. At their Wednesday, August 4, 2021 meeting, Shoreline Rotary will welcome Liz Flores-Marcus, Chief Investment and Partnership Officer with Wonderland Child and Family Services.





Wonderland Child and Family Services is a nonprofit agency serving children with developmental delays, disabilities, and prenatal substance exposure.





Founded in 1969, Wonderland is dedicated to helping children meet health developmental milestones. Wonderland’s administrative offices are located in Shoreline.



Liz is a passionate advocate for increasing opportunities and resources for underserved youth. She grew up in the Bay Area and spent many afternoons at her mom’s occupational therapy clinic.





Liz worked at a summer camp in Minnesota serving individuals with disabilities as a teenager. In her first nonprofit job, she assisted undocumented students seeking legal status.





Since moving to Seattle in 2014, Liz has worked on behalf of organizations with missions ranging from increasing college access to international development. Liz takes a community-centric approach to fundraising and is excited to apply her skills and experience at Wonderland.





Liz enjoys volunteering in her community, serving as board secretary for the South Seattle College Foundation and mentor for LGBT+ youth.



Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021 starts at 7:30am with President Debbie Tarry.



Get in touch with Shoreline Rotary at Contact@ShorelineRotary.com to receive information about being a guest at their meeting.



